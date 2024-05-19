Jurgen Klopp programme fans streets@LFC & Sky Sports
Aditya Gokhale

'Danke Jurgen' - Liverpool show off special collectors' item matchday programme for Klopp's last ever game in charge as incredible aerial video shows fans lining streets to say goodbye

Liverpool have revealed a special matchday programme for Jurgen Klopp's farewell match at Anfield, with fans flocking to see him arrive.

  • Klopp to take charge of his final Liverpool match
  • Reds show off programme to mark occasion
  • Thousands of fans welcome team bus
