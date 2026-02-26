‘We drink proper pints!’ - Daniel Farke delivers hilarious response after Pep Guardiola told Man City stars to enjoy cocktails

After City closed the gap on Arsenal by beating Newcastle 2-1, Guardiola told reporters that he was set to give his players three days off, in which they were encouraged to sip a few cocktails.

Leeds boss Farke, who is preparing his side to face City this weekend, said: "That’s the difference between the two clubs, they drink daiquiris and caipirinhas, here we drink proper pints or beer!"

He added: "Looking forward to this game, facing the most successful side over the last few years. They’ve won everything, best players and manager in the world. Big task for us but a task we’re looking forward to. Of course the underdog but we’ve shown we can deliver committed performances. Have a chance to win some points."

On Guardiola's tactical evolution: "Pep always evolves and develops, always ahead of the curve. Once everyone else adapts he changes again. Influenced and inspired the game. He is simply the best. Has probably the best striker in the world in Erling Haaland and knows how to use him - the only one that comes close is Dominic Calvert-Lewin of course. Have to make sure he is not set up in a perfect position to use his skills. But others can score so many goals, not just Erling Haaland."