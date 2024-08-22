Dani Olmo's move to Barcelona is already turning into a huge mess as Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque departures are STILL not enough for Blaugrana to register £51m signing
Dani Olmo is in a limbo as Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque's departures are reportedly not enough for Barcelona to register their £51 million signing.
- Olmo was signed from RB Leipzig
- He is yet to be registered with La Liga
- Must offload players to comply with FFP