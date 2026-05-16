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Dani Dyer explains why husband Jarrod Bowen can’t form part of ‘sweet tradition’ with West Ham-mad father Danny - as Hammers captain is left on babysitting duty
A private family insight
The intricate balance between high-profile television commitments and elite sporting schedules defines the domestic life of the Dyer-Bowen household. Former reality star Dani has illuminated the close bond she maintains with her actor father, Danny, following their recent joint broadcasting venture. Despite their demanding schedules, the father-daughter duo deliberately carve out personal time together away from the demands of bringing up three young children, leaving the West Ham skipper behind.
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Reconnecting away from home
Filming commitments have allowed the media duo to spend valuable one-on-one time together away from household distractions. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Dani Dyer said: "We don't live together so I think when we actually get to spend time together, we really appreciate it. Because usually when I'm with him, I've got my three kids, they're running around the house so we can barely have a conversation. So when we're on the way there we get to have a bit of a chat, but then obviously when we get there, we film all day, and then usually on the way home one of us is asleep."
The Friday night routine
The routine provides a welcome opportunity for Dani to return to the comfort of her parental home for some well-deserved relaxation while her husband remains on duty. Explaining the weekly arrangement, she said: "You really take advantage of your parents when you live with them, and then when you move out you're like, 'Can I come to stay at your house again?'
"I'll leave the kids with Jarrod and just pop round so I can be looked after. Obviously, Jarrod doesn't really eat takeaways because of work, so sometimes on a Friday night, I'll leave the kids with him and go round and we'll have a Chinese and a beer. I mean, what more could a woman want?"
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The fight for survival
West Ham face an immense challenge to avoid the drop as they sit 18th in the Premier League table, trailing 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur by two points with just two matches remaining. Bowen must lead his side through a daunting trip to Newcastle United this Sunday before a defining final-day showdown against Leeds United a week later.