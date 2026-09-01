NurPhoto
Dani Alves hit with massive £1.7m fine as Pumas win legal battle following sexual assault arrest and contract termination
Swiss court upholds ruling
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has dismissed the former defender's appeal, upholding a previous ruling issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). According to a report by ESPN Brazil, the legally binding June 11 decision orders the Brazilian to pay £1.7 million ($2.3m) in compensation to Pumas UNAM. The verdict brings an end to a protracted legal dispute triggered by the termination of his contract in January 2023.
Financial battle reaches climax
Pumas initially sought $5m in compensation alongside an additional $1m for image rights already disbursed to the player. The Mexican club based their claim on a breach-of-contract clause following Alves's arrest in Barcelona on sexual assault charges. While FIFA's Football Tribunal initially threw out the claim, Pumas successfully appealed to CAS before securing a final victory in Switzerland's highest court.
Court expenses mount up
On top of the multi-million-dollar penalty, the 43-year-old former right-back must cover 17,000 Swiss francs in legal costs and a further 19,000 Swiss francs in procedural expenses. Alves previously served 14 months in prison before being released in March 2025 after a Spanish court overturned his conviction. The legal triumph marks a significant victory for Pumas in enforcing disciplinary terms within player contracts.
New ventures in Portugal
Having called time on his playing career, Alves has shifted his focus towards football administration and club ownership in Europe. The former Sevilla and Barcelona star recently completed a takeover of Portuguese third-tier outfit Sporting Clube de Sao Joao de Ver. As he embarks on this new venture, the veteran must now settle his outstanding financial liabilities with Pumas in accordance with the court ruling.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting