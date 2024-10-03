'It's dangerous' - Man City star Vivianne Miedema laments 'slow' response to demanding fixture schedule amid continued ACL crisis in women's football
Vivianne Miedema has urged the powers that be to take care of players amid increasingly 'dangerous' schedules in both men's and women's football.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Miedema describes football calendar as 'dangerous'
- Comments come after Rodri suggested possible strike
- Both players recently struck down with ACL injuries