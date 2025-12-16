Dan Burn suffers punctured lung and broken rib in derby clash against Sunderland as Newcastle star set for six weeks out

Burn’s injury compounds an already worrying situation for Howe. Newcastle’s defensive unit has been ravaged by injuries, with Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth all currently sidelined. Losing Burn, a player who has been almost ever-present and provides leadership as well as physicality, leaves the Magpies dangerously thin at the back. As it stands, Howe’s remaining defensive options include Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw and Lewis Hall. Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Alex Murphy offers another possibility, while Jacob Murphy can be deployed as an emergency full-back. However, the congested fixture list raises fears over fatigue, particularly as Livramento and Hall have only recently returned from injuries of their own.

Speaking after the Sunderland match, Howe acknowledged the seriousness of Burn’s condition, though at that stage the full diagnosis was not yet clear.

"He was struggling to breathe at half-time. It was a big problem. Dan Burn has gone to the hospital for a check of his ribs, so hopefully he will be OK," he said.

The Newcastle manager added: "Unfortunate for us, we're losing players in one area of the pitch and our back line is stretched. We've got a number of absentees and so to lose another one in the colossal presence that Dan is, was a big one today. I don't know quite how serious it is. It looks like a rib problem. He's gone to hospital to get them checked. But that was a big blow for us because Dan's been an ever-present player."

