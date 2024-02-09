'I think I’m doing enough' - Curtis Jones sends Euro 2024 squad message to England manager Gareth Southgate and opens up on 'strange' Jurgen Klopp Liverpool departure announcement
Getty
Liverpool's Curtis Jones has sent a message to England boss Gareth Southgate as he believes that he is doing well enough to warrant a call up.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Jones believes he deserves England call-up
- Still uncapped by Southgate
- Reveals Klopp shock after announcement