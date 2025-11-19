AFP
Curacao become smallest nation to ever reach World Cup as ex-England boss Steve McClaren immediately resigns from Jamaica post after draw in final qualifier
Curacao break Iceland's record
With a goalless draw against Jamaica in their final qualifying match, Curacao became the smallest nation ever to book a berth in the World Cup finals. The record was previously held by Iceland, who made it to the World Cup in Russia in 2018. However, in terms of size and population, the European nation is much bigger than the Central American country, who have a population of just over 150,000 and a land area of 171 square miles.
Curacao will be the fourth country to make their debut at the 2026 World Cup alongside Cape Verde, Jordan and Uzbekistan. It is an incredible achievement for a nation that only became a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010, following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles. Only 10 years ago, their FIFA ranking was 150th, but they now sit at 82nd.
McClaren resigns after draw against Curacao
Former Manchester United assistant coach McClaren, who initially took charge of the Jamaica national team in 2024, has resigned from his post following the draw against Curacao.
McClaren said: "Over the last 18 months, I have given everything I have to this job. Leading this team has been one of the greatest honours of my career. But football is a results business and tonight we have fallen short of our goal, which was to qualify from this group. It is the responsibility of the leader to step forward, take accountability and make decisions in the best interests of the team.
"After deep reflection and an honest assessment of where we are and where we need to go, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Jamaican national team. Sometimes the best thing a leader can do is to recognise when a fresh voice, new energy and a different perspective is required to move this team forward."
'It's incredible and amazing'
Curacao midfielder Juninho Bacuna, formerly of Rangers and Birmingham, was excited ahead of the clash as he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's crazy and would be one of the biggest things that will happen to Curacao. It's incredible and amazing. Even a few years ago, you would not have even thought about it. To be personally part of it and to make that dream come true would be incredible."
Curacao boss Dick Advocaat, who has previously coached the Netherlands and Belgium, will become the oldest manager at the World Cup at 78. This record was previously held by Otto Rehhagel when he managed Greece in 2010 at 71.
Can Jamaica still qualify for the 2026 World Cup?
Despite the disappointing draw, Jamaica still have a shot at qualification. They will take part in a six-team mini-tournament in Mexico next March, where they will have to win two games. It will end in a final against DR Congo or Iraq. It remains to be seen who will succeed McClaren in the Reggae Boyz hot seat as preparations for the playoffs get underway.
