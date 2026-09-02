AFP
Double delight for Crystal Palace! Eagles secure Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber in dramatic post-deadline swoops
Eagles secure late signings
Palace completed permanent deals for England left-back Chilwell and Neherlands midfielder Timber after submitting deal sheets to the Premier League before the deadline. Chilwell returns to Selhurst Park permanently from French club RC Strasbourg, while Timber arrives from Marseille on a five-year contract. Alongside the international duo, the Eagles also secured Chile winger Dario Osorio on a season-long loan from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.
- Getty Images Sport
Chilwell relishes London return
After a successful loan stint that included lifting the FA Cup in 2025, Chilwell returned to Selhurst Park and shared his delight: "It's amazing to be back. It's nice to see some familiar faces, and I'm just really excited to get back in, see the boys and the fans, and get going again."
The 29-year-old full-back, who has earned 21 senior England caps, previously featured for Chelsea, Leicester City, and Huddersfield Town before spending last season in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg.
Timber bolsters midfield depth
Timber's arrival adds significant technical quality and physical presence to the Conference League winners' midfield options. The 25-year-old midfielder, whose twin brother Jurrien plays for Arsenal, has won 13 caps for the Netherlands and represented the Oranje at this summer's World Cup. His move to South London represents a major step into the Premier League following a series of consistent displays for Marseille in European competition.
- Getty Images Sport
Eagles chase first points
Sage's side travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, seeking an immediate response to a difficult start. Palace are desperate to secure their first points and victory of the campaign after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Everton and a 4-1 thrashing at Manchester City. Swiftly integrating new arrivals like Chilwell and Timber will be vital for Sage as he looks to steady the side before the international break.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting