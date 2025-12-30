Crystal Palace reach agreement to sign Tottenham forward for £35m ahead of January transfer window

Spurs have endured another terrible domestic season thus far and sit 11th in the Premier League table, having taken 25 points from 18 games. They have won seven and lost seven of their league games, and yet they remain just seven points behind the top four, so an uptick in form could well see them in contention for European qualification.

Frank has claimed that he and Spurs are moving in the "right direction". He told Sky Sports: "Yeah, I think that's fair. I think it doesn't work if you say, 'Ah, the pros are, by the way, are so good. We have so many nice underlying performance indicators, but by the way, we lost 15 games in a row'. It doesn't work like that, so we need to win, and we need to win, hopefully, a lot of football matches. But what I like is that we haven't had two bad performances in a row.

"Maybe we lost two games in a row, but not two bad performances. I think it's a big difference. We performed terribly against Arsenal, which is very bad. But we put in a very good performance against PSG, for example. As an example, bad performance against Nottingham Forest, but a good performance against Liverpool. I know we lost it, but that's what you need to look at. And that's a good indicator of how we bounce back, how we work with the players and the team. And I think that's signs of something going in the right direction."

He added: "Honestly, I think we are in a transition phase, because yes, we are a Champions League club, but are we a Champions League club? We only qualified because we won the Europa League. We didn't qualify because we were one of the four or five best clubs in the Premier League last season. We finished 17th. And now we need to compete in the Champions League while we're competing in the Premier League, which is the most difficult thing."