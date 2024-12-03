Crystal Palace FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Crystal Palace & England star Marc Guehi may be hit with FA charge for writing three-word message on rainbow armband in Newcastle draw

Premier LeagueM. GuehiCrystal PalaceEnglandNewcastle

Marc Guehi may reportedly face an FA sanction for writing a three-word message on his rainbow armband during Crystal Palace's draw with Newcastle.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PL celebrated LGBTQ+ weekend with rainbow laces
  • All 20 clubs were also handed special armbands
  • Guehi could face charge for inscribing message
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱