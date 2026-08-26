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Moataz Elgammal

Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage makes difficult Ismaila Sarr admission amid strong Liverpool transfer approach

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P. Sage
I. Sarr
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Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage has admitted it is difficult for Ismaila Sarr to ignore strong transfer interest from Liverpool. Despite recent bids and the forward missing training, the boss expects the player to stay at Selhurst Park, clarifying that a groin injury is the real reason behind his current absence rather than an attempt to force a late summer departure.

  • Sarr injury not a transfer strike

    Liverpool have recently approached Crystal Palace regarding Sarr, following the collapse of their deal for Yankuba Minteh. According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Sage has firmly rejected claims that Sarr is refusing to train to force a move to Merseyside or Galatasaray. Instead, the manager revealed that the forward is sidelined with a groin issue.

    Sage stated: "Ismaila Sarr is injured. He is in pain with his groin - that’s why you didn’t see him [train] with us today. He is in individual training because he is really in pain with his groin. But we’ll prepare him, he needs time."

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    Sage addresses Liverpool interest

    The 28-year-old missed Crystal Palace's Premier League opener against Everton and will also sit out Friday night’s clash with Manchester City. Sage acknowledged the heavy speculation surrounding Sarr, especially after Liverpool submitted a £50 million offer, but believes the winger will honour the three years remaining on his contract.

    Sage explained: "It’s always difficult for a player when your name is associated with a club like Liverpool. For the moment, the most important thing is to understand the player is not able to play and is in treatment, and what happens with his potential future is really far from me."

  • Sympathy for the transfer noise

    With the transfer window closing soon, Sage expressed sympathy for Sarr as he navigates the widespread noise. The manager held private talks with Sarr this week to ensure his mindset remains positive despite the ongoing links to Liverpool and Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

    "I understand that for everybody to have this kind of contact is difficult, because you hesitate a lot," Sage continued. "But for the moment, he is with us. He is under contract. He is injured and maybe you can make a link between his injury and the situation. But for me, he is honest and I have no problem with that."

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    What next for Liverpool and Sarr?

    Liverpool face a tense race against time to convince Crystal Palace to sell Sarr before the impending summer transfer deadline on Monday. While Sage patiently plans for the forward's full recovery at Selhurst Park, the Anfield side must swiftly decide whether to submit an improved offer or pivot to alternative attacking targets to satisfy Andoni Iraola.

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