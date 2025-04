This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'I gave all my salary to my mom so we could eat' - Cruz Azul's Jorge Sánchez details rise from poverty to becoming a Mexico international J. Sanchez Liga MX Cruz Azul Vicente Sánchez's team will face Club León in the Liga MX quarterfinals. Mexico international earns $1.5 million per season with Cruz Azul

His first official football paycheck—just 1,500 pesos ($75) when he was 17 and playing for Santos Laguna

Sánchez aims for Gold Cup return after missing Nations League Final Four