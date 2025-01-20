'Crossed a line' - Ex-Chelsea star Wayne Bridge confirms he's pulled out of fight with Youtuber KSI after 'deeply personal' John Terry jibe
Former Chelsea star Wayne Bridge has confirmed that he has pulled out of his boxing fight with KSI after the YouTuber's 'personal' John Terry jibe.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bridge taunted by KSI about ex-partner's affair
- Bridge's ex-partner allegedly had an affair with Terry
- Bridge pulls out of boxing clash against KSI