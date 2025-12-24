Getty Images Sport
'There are three pillars' – Cristiano Ronaldo told why he’s still an undisputed starter for Portugal at the age of 40 by manager Roberto Martinez
Ronaldo was key in Portugal's World Cup qualification campaign
Ronaldo is one of the first names on the team sheet for the Portugal national team having scored five goals in five World Cup qualifying appearances as the Selecao topped their qualification group, winning four of six matches. The Al-Nassr striker did miss their final game of qualifying due to suspension owing to his dismissal in Portugal's 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland.
The 40-year-old striker was expected to miss at least one of Portugal's World Cup games next summer, but FIFA opted to suspend the final two games of his three-match ban, meaning he'll be able to feature in the national team's Group K opener in North America.
And even though Ronaldo will be 41 by the time football's showpiece gets underway in June, Martinez has explained why the legendary striker is an undisputed starter for Portugal. The former Everton boss has pointed to 'three pillars that we constantly analyse' as the reasoning behind his continued selection.
'Talent, experience, and the attitude'
When asked by Marca why Ronaldo is an undisputed starter for Portugal, Martinez said: "Attitude. There are three pillars that we constantly analyse: talent, experience, and the attitude he can bring to the Selecao.
"That maximum demand he places on himself to be present and help is what allows the captain of the national team to always be on the roster. That hunger to be the best is contagious. 25 goals in 30 games playing as a striker shows that what he does on the field contributes a lot to the national team."
Martinez took over as Portugal boss in January 2023 having succeeded Fernando Santos and is coming up on his three-year anniversary of his time in charge of the national team. And the Spaniard was asked on his assessment of his time in charge of the Selecao, to which he said: "I always like to work with the idea of
making decisions that will be valid for the next 20 years. It's a responsibility we have. We've played 36 matches and have achieved a very good balance and great consistency."
Squad consistency proving key for Portugal under Martinez
Martinez added that it's vital to build up consistency for the Portugal team, which is why he so often picks the same players during each international break, stating: "At the national team level, you have three days to prepare for a match.
"It doesn't make sense to change all 23 players in each squad because you lose the core concepts. We've maintained the commitment of very experienced players who love being part of the national team: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Ruben Dias, Cristiano Ronaldo...
"Furthermore, we've been able to pave the way for new talents who have come to win matches: Vitinha, Joao Neves, Chico Conceicao, Pedro Neto, Renato Veiga... Youth football in Portugal is incredible and serves as an example for other countries. I always like to highlight this. With 11 million inhabitants, it manages to produce 3-4 top-level players every year."
Portugal hoping to win the World Cup for the first time
Portugal will gear up for their 2026 World Cup campaign with meetings against co-hosts Mexico and USA next March. Roberto Martinez's side then kick off their quest for international glory with a Group K match up against one of New Caledonia, Jamaica or DR Congo.
Martinez's side then take on World Cup debutants Uzbekistan and round off the group stage campaign with a meeting against South American powerhouse Colombia.
Portugal are looking to win the World Cup for the first time in their history, with a third-placed finish in 1966 the closest they have come to lifting the famous trophy.
