Cristiano Ronaldo is 'still starving'! CR7's former coach reveals how his 'contagious mindset' has led Portuguese GOAT to brink of 1,000 career goals

Oliveira worked with the Portuguese captain during the qualification phase for the 2010 World Cup and was able to see how, even then, he possessed the mentality to become a footballing great. Ronaldo was 25 when Oliveira knew him best, but the competitive spirit has always been deep inside the forward, who went on to win five Champions League titles and a European Championship, amongst a swathe of domestic titles.

The one trophy that has eluded Ronaldo in his almost perfect career is the World Cup. The 40-year-old will likely have one last shot at lifting the golden trophy at next year’s tournament held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and has spoken frequently of his desire to complete his cabinet of silverware.

The tournament will mark Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup, with the Al-Nassr forward still firing on all cylinders in qualifying. As well as breaking yet another record by becoming the player with the most World Cup qualifiers goals in history, Ronaldo has already helped his nation qualify for the tournament with games to spare.

The continued success of Ronaldo is testament to his mindset, and Oliveira believes the legendary number seven is still desperate for more.