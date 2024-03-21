Cristiano Ronaldo or Sir Bobby Charlton? Sir Jim Ratcliffe names his best Man Utd player of all time - with help from Sir Alex Ferguson anecdote
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe shared his thoughts on the club's best player, choosing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Sir Bobby Charlton.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ratcliffe believes Ronaldo best United player
- Shares belief following Ferguson anecdote
- Scottish boss named Portuguese as best he's managed