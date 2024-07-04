Why ‘one in 60’ Cristiano Ronaldo record makes him a ‘weakness’ as Gary Lineker explains how Portugal superstar’s ego at Euro 2024 impacts Man Utd playmaker Bruno Fernandes Cristiano RonaldoEuropean ChampionshipBruno FernandesPortugalPortugal vs France

Cristiano Ronaldo’s “one in 60” free-kick record makes him a “weakness” for Portugal and is impacting Bruno Fernandes, says Gary Lineker.