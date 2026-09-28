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imago-sport-1083909015.jpgSports Press Photo
Alvino Hanafi

'Only he can answer!' – Why furious Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed fans after rare Portugal benching

Portugal
C. Ronaldo
J. Jesus
UEFA Nations League A

Cristiano Ronaldo remained an unused substitute for the first time in 18 years during Portugal's 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway. The 41-year-old captain then raised eyebrows by walking straight off the pitch without joining team-mates to thank travelling supporters.

  • Ronaldo remains benched for first time in 18 years

    Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo experienced a rare international milestone during Sunday's 2-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Norway in Oslo. Head coach Jorge Jesus opted to leave the 41-year-old forward on the substitutes' bench for the entire 90 minutes.

    The decision marked the first time in 18 years that Ronaldo watched an official competitive international match from start to finish without making an appearance.

    The last occurrence came during Euro 2008, when Portugal suffered a 2-0 group-stage loss to Switzerland.

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  • imago-sport-1083891938.jpgNTB

    Forward skips post-match fan appreciation in Oslo

    According to O Jogo, Following the final whistle, Ronaldo added to the post-match talking points by heading straight down the tunnel. While his team-mates gathered on the pitch to applaud the 500 travelling Portuguese supporters inside the Ullevaal Stadium, the captain was conspicuously absent.

    Addressing the incident after the match, Jesus admitted he did not notice his skipper's early departure at the time.

    The manager confirmed he intends to hold a private conversation with Ronaldo regarding his duties as team captain.

  • Jesus explains tactical decision and defending squad rotation

    Praising Portugal's defensive organization and tactical execution in Oslo, Jesus defended his decision not to bring Ronaldo off the bench. The head coach explained that the flow of the match did not justify introducing a striker of Ronaldo's specific profile.

    Jesus reiterated that sitting out the Norway fixture does not signal a diminished role for the Al-Nassr superstar.

    "Only he can answer that," Jesus stated regarding the fan snub. "The fact is that just because he didn't play today doesn't mean I'm not counting on him. I told him I'd put him in, but I didn't think it justified making the change to a striker with Cris's characteristics."

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  • imago-sport-1083889118.jpgBildbyran

    Portugal prepare for Denmark clash as group leaders

    Portugal complete their match recovery in Oslo before returning home to prepare for their next Nations League fixture against Denmark. Jesus' side aim to build on their victories over Wales and Norway to solidify top spot in Group A.

    Jesus insisted that Ronaldo remains a primary option to start the upcoming match against Denmark.

    Ronaldo looks to regain his place in the starting lineup for the home encounter.

UEFA Nations League A
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR