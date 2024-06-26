Cristiano Ronaldo isn't Portugal's game-changer anymore - and Roberto Martinez's blind faith in Al-Nassr superstar could derail their Euro 2024 hopes

The Seleccao are already through to the last 16 in Germany, but their declining poster boy has offered very little to the cause

“That is a pure moment of Portuguese football. That is an example that should be shown in every academy in Portugal and in the world of football, that the team is the most important thing. That assist probably means more than scoring any goal.”

Roberto Martinez could hardly have been more effusive in his praise for Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing the Portugal striker set up Bruno Fernandes to score against Turkey on Saturday. Martinez described Ronaldo's pass across the box as "spectacular", as Fernandes was left with the simple task of tapping into an empty net, but there was nothing difficult about it.

It's possible that Martinez was trying to take the focus away from the fact Ronaldo didn't just shoot himself after being played through one-on-one with Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. It was the kind of chance that the prime version of Portugal's favourite son would have gobbled up ruthlessly.

Ronaldo has now recorded the joint-highest number of assists in European Championship history, but goals have always been his motivation. It was a genuine shock to see him pick out Fernandes instead of going for glory, and his apprehension indicates that for the first time ever, self-doubt has crept into his game.

That is understandable for a player who is now approaching the ripe old age of 40. The problem is, Martinez is still insisting that Ronaldo must be Portugal's main man, and completely ignoring all the signs suggesting he is no longer up to the task.