Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo sends loved-up birthday message to fiancée Georgina Rodriguez after her return to the White House
Ronaldo passes on birthday message from Saudi Arabia
Ronaldo was in action for Al-Nassr on Monday as they battled their way to a 1-0 victory over Al-Taawoun. He was not on the scoresheet there, in an ongoing bid to reach 1,000 career goals, and clashed with opponents throughout - before enjoying wild celebrations.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now relaxing and recharging ahead of another Saudi Pro League outing on Friday. He has made a point of recognising that his long-term girlfriend is celebrating a special occasion in America. Ronaldo posted on Instagram: “Happy birthday to the woman of my life!”
Melania premiere: Why Georgina is in the United States
Ronaldo and Georgina revealed in August 2025 that they are now engaged, with a lavish wedding ceremony being planned. It remains to be seen when that event will take place, with CR7 preparing for a busy summer that will see him grace another World Cup finals with Portugal.
That tournament is heading to the USA, Canada and Mexico, with Georgina currently on that side of the Atlantic. She has been visiting the White House in Washington D.C. for a screening of ‘Melania’ - the new documentary about President Donald Trump’s First Lady.
Georgina attended the glitzy premiere of that production and has posted a series of pictures on social media of her big evening out. She accompanied those with the message: “How lucky to have been able to attend the premiere. An experience as impressive as it was inspiring. Congratulations for your movie @melaniatrump on the work behind it, and on bringing it to life with such presence and sensitivity.”
Georgina has also been checking out the sights in America’s capital, with Instagram poses being struck in front of the Washington Monument. Ronaldo was not by her side on this occasion.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
When Ronaldo met President Trump
He did, however, visit the White House alongside his bride-to-be in November 2025. Ronaldo was pictured laughing and joking with President Trump following a meeting between the POTUS and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk, vice-president JD Vance and FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino were also in attendance, with Trump telling his assembled guests at one stage: “This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world – business, sports… My son is a big fan of Ronaldo… Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now – just the fact that I introduced you. So I just want to thank you both for being here.”
World Cup trophy bid: Can Ronaldo emulate Messi?
Ronaldo will be returning to the United States desperate to get his hands on the World Cup trophy - with the most prestigious of prizes having so far eluded him across a remarkable playing career.
Former Manchester United team-mate and 2002 World Cup winner Kleberson told GOAL recently of Ronaldo’s desire to emulate eternal rival Lionel Messi by capturing a global crown: “Inside of him he probably feels ‘gosh, I have to win the World Cup, I can’t finish my career like this’.
“He has to work hard. It’s not just him, it’s other players. Neymar also is probably thinking ‘Messi has a World Cup, I don’t’. [Erling] Haaland as well, he might not get a World Cup. It’s inside players, inside these top players.
“Look at Adriano - he’s a big name in Brazil, in Italy he played at a great level, but he hasn’t won the World Cup. The World Cup is sometimes fair, sometimes unfair. I believe those guys look at me and think ‘oh my gosh, I can’t believe Kleberson has a World Cup and I haven’t!’ I don’t have five Ballons’ d’Or, but I have won the World Cup!”
Portugal have been placed in Group K at the 2026 World Cup. They will open their campaign against the winner of an inter-confederation play-off on June 17, before going on to face Uzbekistan and Colombia.
Advertisement