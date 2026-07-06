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‘Reaching 50 seems impossible’ - Retirement ages for Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi set as Roga Milla reacts to GOATs potentially breaking his World Cup goal record
Milla hails the enduring GOATs
The iconic face of Cameroon’s 1990 World Cup run, has expressed his profound admiration for the way Ronaldo, 41, and Messi, 39, have maintained their elite level despite their age.
Milla remains the oldest player to ever find the net at a World Cup, a record he set at 42 years and 39 days against Russia in 1994, but he is more than happy to see the two superstars challenge his place in the history books, even though it would mean them staying in the game to play in the 2030 edition.
Milla told A Bola: "I think beautiful what they continue to do. I say: hats off, Messi, hats off, Ronaldo! I hear people say that they no longer run. A player who does not run and continues to score goals deserves even more praise. What impresses me is seeing them continue to be decisive. That is not for everyone. If the player feels strong and in shape, he should continue playing. The age matters little, as long as he demonstrates that he is still capable. And they do it."
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Technical mastery over physical decline
The debate surrounding the World Cup has often focused on the diminished mobility of the legendary duo, but Milla believes their tactical intelligence and technical quality more than compensate for a lack of pace.
As the stars continue to influence games, including Messi's netting seven goals in the competition so far, Milla noted that the game becomes easier mentally as the body slows down.
The Indomitable Lion added: "The technical quality never is lost. A technical player does not need to run like a young man. A good positioning compensates for many things. The older you are, the better you are tactically and even technically. With time, you learn where you should position yourself, how to receive the ball and gain advantage over the opponent. It is a trade-off between what you lose and what you gain."
The limits of footballing longevity
Even as a definitive farewell to FIFA's main competition looms for the likes of Ronaldo and Messi, Milla suggests that the mid-forties could be the new frontier for elite athletes.
"Reaching 50 years seems to me impossible, but 43 or 44 years is perfectly possible. When the body says enough, it is necessary to listen to it. It is not worth deceiving yourself. At that age, when you leave the stadium, you are completely exhausted," Milla explained.
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Records are made to be broken
Despite holding one of the most prestigious records in World Cup history for over three decades, Milla insisted he is not protective of his legacy. He remains focused on the emotional impact of the game rather than the statistics that define the careers of Messi and Ronaldo, though he acknowledges that their greatness is undeniable.
"I do not need to keep that record. The records exist to be broken. Those of Pelé, [Michel] Platini or [Diego] Maradona were also surpassed. What I am proud of is having played three World Cups for my country and having provided so many emotions. Football is not numbers," Milla concluded.
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