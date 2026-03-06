Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo injury 'more serious than expected' as Al-Nassr boss confirms star to undergo treatment in Madrid
Concerns mount over Portuguese icon’s fitness
Al-Nassr have been rocked by news that Ronaldo’s recent physical complaints are more debilitating than initially feared. After limping out of his last competitive outing with thigh pain, subsequent medical evaluations have revealed a significant tear in the back of his right thigh. Consequently, the veteran forward has been ruled out of Al-Nassr’s immediate fixtures, including the clash against Neom. To expedite his recovery, Ronaldo utilised his private jet to fly to the Spanish capital this week, seeking the expertise of his long-term personal medical team. This move comes at a time of heightened regional tension, yet the club have prioritised the player's access to familiar, high-level healthcare to ensure a successful return.
- AFP
Jorge Jesus confirms Spanish medical trip
During a pre-match press conference, Al-Nassr head coach Jesus was transparent regarding the severity of the situation. He highlighted that the decision to send the captain abroad was based on the specific nature of the muscular damage discovered during internal testing. "In the last game he left with muscle complaints," Jesus explained to reporters, as quoted by A Bola. "After undergoing tests it became clear that the injury was more serious than expected, requiring rest and recovery. Cristiano travelled to Spain... the injury requires treatment in Madrid with the professional who works with him."
International and domestic implications
The timing of this injury is particularly problematic for both Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team. Early reports suggest a minimum four-week recovery period, which places Ronaldo's participation in upcoming international friends in serious jeopardy. Portugal are scheduled to face Mexico and the United States as they ramp up preparations for the 2026 World Cup, and the captain's absence would deprive Roberto Martinez of vital tactical continuity. Domestically, Al-Nassr's campaign has already faced disruption; Their recent Asian Champions League 2 fixture against Al Wasl was postponed amid regional instability, leaving the squad with a disjointed rhythm just as their talisman entered the treatment room.
- Getty Images Sport
A race against time for club and country
Ronaldo's recovery in Madrid will be monitored to return for the Saudi domestic season's business end. Al-Nassr must be careful not to drop points in their hectic schedule to win silverware. The club's medical staff will keep in touch with Spanish specialists to see if the 41-year-old can beat the four-week prognosis.
Advertisement