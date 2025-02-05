Cristiano Ronaldo hailed for still taking football to 'another stratosphere' at 40 despite 'having more money than God' as ex-Man Utd team-mate shuts down 'selfish' claims
Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed for still taking football to "another stratosphere" at 40 as Rio Ferdinand shut down claims he is "selfish".
- Ronaldo turned 40 on Wednesday
- Portuguese showing no signs of slowing down
- Ferdinand lavished praise on Ronaldo