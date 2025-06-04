Cristiano Ronaldo's fear-factor lives on! Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann admits he's wary of 'dangerous and extraordinary' CR7 ahead of Nations League showdown with Portugal
Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is wary of the "dangerous and extraordinary" Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their Nations League showdown with Portugal.
- Ronaldo to lead Portugal in Nations League semis
- Nagelsmann wary of his goalscoring threat
- Hopes the striker will not "have a lot of influence"