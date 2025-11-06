Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he didn't attend Diogo Jota's funeral as Portugal star says he wanted to avoid creating a 'circus'

Jota and his brother died in July this year after their Lamborghini suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle and caught fire. Jota, 28, was traveling from Porto to Santander to catch a ferry back to England, as he had been advised not to fly after a recent lung surgery. The football world was left in shock and grief by the tragic news. Just 11 days before the crash, Jota had married his long-term partner, with whom he had three young children. Tributes poured in from teammates, former managers, clubs, and fans worldwide. Liverpool released a statement calling the loss "an unimaginable loss," while the Portuguese Football Federation was "completely devastated".

At the time, Ronaldo said on social media: "Doesn’t make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married,’ he posted on social media. "To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."

The five-times Ballon d’Or winner came in for criticism after failing to attend the funeral of his tragic team-mate, and was spotted on holiday in Majorca, but has now explained the reasoning behind his no-show.