Cristiano Ronaldo crowned as most marketable footballer for 2025 as Lionel Messi & Jude Bellingham tumble down list & Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton takes ultimate top spot
Ronaldo wins out for football
SportsPro's list does not include a footballer in the top four, with Hamilton followed by Simone Biles, Ilona Maher and Steph Curry. But Ronaldo comes in fifth, and is the highest-positioned footballer as a result, ahead of Neymar in sixth. Every athlete is scored on a 100‑point Total Marketability Score built from three weighted scoring pillars: Brand Strength, Total Addressable Market and Economics. In total, there are 18 footballers in the top 50: Ronaldo, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski (11th), Kylian Mbappe (13th), Vinicius Jr (14th), Lionel Messi (16th), Bukayo Saka (19th), Lamine Yamal (23rd), Harry Kane (28th), Raphinha (30th), Marcus Rashford (32nd), Achraf Hakimi (34th), Alexia Putellas (36th), Mohamed Salah (43rd), Rodrygo (44th), Jamal Musiala (45th), Beth Mead (46th) and Dani Olmo (49th).
Messi falls a total of 11 places, while Ronaldo climbs four spots.
Plenty of stars missing out on top 50
There are various big names who have not been featured in the top 50, but who are in the top 100. The likes of Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, Kevin De Bruyne, Jude Bellingham, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all ranked between No.50 and No.100. Bellingham has fallen a staggering 66 places.
“The 50 Most Marketable Athletes ranking has become an essential barometer for the sports industry, offering an invaluable snapshot of how the world’s leading athletes are shaping their commercial profiles and brand influence each year,” said Michael Long, Director of Key Projects at SportsPro.
“This year’s list once again highlights an eclectic lineup of global icons and rising stars, each of whom continues to inspire on the field while creating meaningful impact off it.
“For brands, agencies and rights holders alike, 50MM remains the clearest and most objective measure of athlete marketability anywhere in sport.”
Chris Collins, President and Chief Executive of NorthStar Solutions Group, said: “50MM is now two things at once: the industry benchmark for athlete marketability and a working playbook for decision makers. Each year we refine the model, so it reflects how value is actually created – linking disciplined scoring to momentum intelligence and our Athlete Persona framework.
“That gives brands, rights holders and agencies a clearer portfolio fit and expected outcomes, while giving athletes a practical roadmap to grow marketability, close gaps and communicate sponsor alignment with confidence.”
Another Ronaldo record
Ronaldo has continued to impress even at the age of 40 and has scored six goals in seven games for Al-Nassr in all competitions thus far this season. He has set his sights on the 2026 World Cup with Portugal as he attempts to win the international trophy that has eluded him throughout a glittering career. He is one of the most famous people on the planet, and is continuing to perform at an elite level even as he enters the twilight of his career.
Ronaldo has already hinted that he will continue his career for some time, saying: “I want to keep playing for a few more years — not many, I have to be honest. I’m still producing good things, helping my club and Portugal. So… why stop now?”
He added: “It’s about enjoying the moment… because I know I don’t have many years left to play, but I want to make the most of them."
What comes next?
Ronaldo will next be in action when Nassr face Goa in the AFC Cup on Wednesday. The Portugal superstar will undoubtedly be delighted to be named the single most marketable player on the planet. His last post on X, after all, reads: "Success is not an accident".
