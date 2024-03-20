Cristiano Ronaldo goes on bike ride with Georgina Rodriguez after Portugal squad omission as Saudi Arabia power couple offer tantalising glimpse of beautiful beach set-up at Red Sea hotel
Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed some down time with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, giving another glimpse at their new Red Sea hotel.
- Ronaldo enjoys down time after Portugal omission
- Goes on bike ride with partner Rodriguez
- Model gives another glimpse at Red Sea hotel