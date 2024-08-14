Cristiano Ronaldo is back, baby! Al-Nassr superstar begins new season with goal & assist against Al-Taawoun in Saudi Super Cup semi-final as more silverware moves into sight
Cristiano Ronaldo picked up where he left off with a goal and assist against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final as he eyes more silverware.
- Al-Nassr beat Al-Taawoun 2-0
- Ronaldo scored and assisted in the win
- Will next face Al-Hilal in the tile decider