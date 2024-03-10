Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

'I won't do it again' - Cristiano Ronaldo admits obscene gesture to Al-Shabab fans was a 'mistake' after serving suspension at Al-Nassr for 'emotional' response to Lionel Messi chants

Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that his obsence gesture to Al-Shabab fans was a "mistake" and pledged not to do it again after serving a suspension.

  • Ronaldo apologizes for obscene gesture
  • Claims the gesture wasn't offensive in Europe
  • Claims he 'won't do it again' after suspension

