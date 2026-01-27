Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo’s €25m retirement home?! Work completed on ‘biggest’ mansion in Portugal that boasts spa, private cinema & views of the Atlantic Ocean
Six-year project: Construction work began in 2020
Work began on the sprawling seaside abode in 2020. It has taken close to six years for an construction programme to be worked through. Keys are, however, finally ready to be handed over to Ronaldo and his fiancée.
Semana reports that the property is valued at around €25m, placing it “among the most expensive private homes in Portugal today”. It is also considered to be the grandest, in terms of scale, that occupies Ronaldo’s home country.
The house is built on an “exclusive residential enclave” that is just 200 metres from the ocean. It sits on a 12,000-square metre plot of land in the Cascais region and boasts 5,000 square metres of living space.
Semana add that “the quality of its materials and the level of personalisation” make the mansion “a highly distinctive property within the Portuguese real estate market”. It is being claimed that Ronaldo is already looking for a buyer.
Looking to sell: Ronaldo & Georgina may never move in
Reports in mid-January claimed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is ready to abandon a long-running project due to concerns “over the lack of privacy afforded to him”. The 40-year-old forward, who is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr, is said to have made efforts to purchase adjoining land that is owned by The Ovitavos five-star hotel and a golf course. Those endeavours have been knocked back.
Portuguese media outlet V+ Fama claims that Ronaldo “could host his wedding to Georgina Rodriguez at the property - in what would be another shock twist - before offloading it”. The lavish venue may get some use prior to changing ownership.
The mansion in question has “two swimming pools, a garage designed to house up to 20 cars, and sumptuously finished interiors”. It comes with “a full range of amenities, from indoor and outdoor swimming pools to a gym, spa, private cinema and generous gardens”.
It is claimed that Ronaldo and Georgina have created “a home centred on comfort and wellbeing, with interiors finished in refined materials and complemented by bespoke elements”. Their design “brings together contemporary architecture, privacy and views of the surrounding landscape”.
Luxury property: No expense spared
The house is surrounded by golf courses and equestrian centres and was intended to provide Ronaldo with a base when the day comes for him to hang up record-shattering football boots for the final time.
He and Georgina are pressing ahead with wedding plans, having announced their engagement in August 2025, and could pass through Cascais when tying the knot. Camp may, however, be set up elsewhere, with CR7 already seeing a move into the Hollywood movie industry speculated on.
Ronaldo and Georgina spared no expense when building the latest addition to their property empire. It is said to come with “the most expensive materials on the market, such as Italian marble and solid gold faucets, and exclusive accessories like a Louis Vuitton mural designed especially for them”.
Wedding bells: Ronaldo looking for a different marital home
Reports state how the building was intended to become the “nerve centre” from which Ronaldo and Georgina would “manage their personal brand - which is essentially themselves - and which generates millions in revenue annually through advertising, brand endorsements, corporate partnerships, and other businesses they personally support and manage”.
They were said to have been looking for a home by the coast as trends in luxury housing move away from size and more towards “retreat, wellbeing and family stability”. Ronaldo and his bride-to-be may have to find those qualities elsewhere, with considerable time, effort and money being invested in a project that is seemingly facing a disappointing end. Somebody else will get to benefit from all of Ronaldo’s hard work, with it unlikely that interested parties will be difficult to find.
