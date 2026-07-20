Did he mean it? Cristian Romero appears to look straight past Donald Trump in viral World Cup medal handshake

The handshake incident capped off a thoroughly embarrassing evening for Trump, whose presence drew fierce hostility from tens of thousands of fans inside the stadium. From the moment his image appeared on the giant screens before kick-off to his walk to the pitch, a chorus of boos and jeers echoed from both sets of supporters.

Matters grew more uncomfortable post-match when Trump refused to leave the podium, forcing Infantino to try and guide him away to avoid overshadowing Spain's celebrations.