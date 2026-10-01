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Alvino Hanafi

'Etched in my memory!' – Why Cristian Romero was overcome with emotion in Cordoba

Argentina
C. Romero
Argentina vs Bolivia
Bolivia
Friendlies

Argentina defender Cristian Romero described wearing the captain's armband in his hometown of Cordoba as an unforgettable milestone. The 28-year-old centre-back scored a second-half header during Argentina's 4-0 victory over Bolivia.

  • Romero leads Argentina to dominant win in hometown Cordoba

    Argentina defender Cristian Romero enjoyed a memorable evening as he wore the captain's armband in his hometown of Cordoba during a 4-0 international friendly win over Bolivia. Operating at central defence, the 28-year-old capped off a dominant display by scoring his team's third goal in the 53rd minute.

    Romero met Nico Paz's corner at the far post, powering a header past Guillermo Viscarra.

    Lautaro Martinez, Paz, and Jose Lopez also scored to complete the victory.

  • imago-sport-1084000356.jpgFotobaires

    Defender reflects on Belgrano roots and captaincy honor

    Speaking after the final whistle, Romero expressed deep emotion regarding his return to the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Having started his career at local club Belgrano a decade ago, the centre-back thanked head coach Lionel Scaloni and squad leaders for entrusting him with third captain responsibilities.

    Romero acknowledged that wearing the armband carries significant duty.

    "A day that will always be etched in my memory," Romero declared. "I never imagined starting my career at Belgrano and 10 years later returning having achieved everything with the National Team. Scaloni told me quite some time ago that I was going to be the third captain. It's up to me to assume that responsibility."

  • Vice-captain vows to keep Argentina at summit of world football

    Romero praised the coaching staff and squad environment, asserting that Argentina possess all necessary qualities to remain competitive at the top level. He paid tribute to iconic teammates while calling on the group to maintain their work ethic during this transition phase.

    The defender stressed that guiding younger squad members remains a priority for the leadership group.

    Romero expressed complete faith in the team's ongoing development.

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    Romero prepares to lead defence against Burkina Faso

    Romero and Argentina turn their focus to Thursday's friendly encounter against Burkina Faso as their home series continues. The vice-captain aims to anchor the backline to another clean sheet before concluding the window against Benin.

    Bolivia prepare for their upcoming international fixtures.

    Romero seeks to maintain his leadership impact on and off the pitch.

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Argentina
ARG
Burkina Faso crest
Burkina Faso
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Bolivia
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