AFP
Cristian Chivu plays down Inter pre-season derby importance ahead of AC Milan clash in Perth
Chivu prioritises fitness over results
Inter coach Chivu has insisted that he is unconcerned by the final result of Wednesday's pre-season friendly against local rivals Milan in Perth. The Romanian tactician is prioritising physical conditioning and match sharpness for his Nerazzurri squad as they prepare for the upcoming official campaign. Chivu emphasised that on-pitch performance holds far greater importance than chasing victories in August warm-up fixtures.
- Jan Huebner
'August trophies count for nothing'
Speaking on the eve of the friendly match in Australia, Chivu outlined his primary focus while brushing aside questions regarding pre-season silverware or domestic derby outcomes.
Discussing team priorities and whether he would trade derby defeats for another league title, Chivu explained: "I want to see growth, physically and in terms of condition, I'm not looking at the type of match we have to face. Tomorrow is a friendly, and August trophies count for nothing," he said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.
"That's a question for the fans. I'm the coach, I have to worry about getting my players into the best possible condition for the start of the season."
Romanian coach reflects on derby
Chivu shared his perspective on the global appeal of the Milan derby abroad, before offering his thoughts on the potential for staging official Serie A matches overseas.
Evaluating the derby's significance, Chivu said: "It's a special match for everyone, but in the end it's a match like any other. Inter and Milan are famous all over the world; it'll certainly be a good match to watch."
Addressing the proposal to play league fixtures outside Italy, he added: "It would be nice, but it's not easy to organise."
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Serie A opener approaches fast
Inter enter the new season as defending Serie A champions and are scheduled to kick off their domestic campaign at home against Monza on August 22. Meanwhile, Milan, now led by new head coach Ruben Amorim, travel to face Torino the following day.
Chivu also cautioned that players returning late from post-World Cup breaks are unlikely to be fully match-ready for the opening fixture.
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