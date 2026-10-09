Cristian Chivu dismisses 'anti-Inter' title race talk ahead of Parma fixture

Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu addressed questions regarding comments from Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who publicly entered the title race conversation. Chivu questioned why media outlets constantly search for an 'anti-Inter' contender rather than framing the competition neutrally.

The champions sit second in Serie A with 13 points after five matches.

"Why don't we talk about anti-Roma, anti-Como, anti-Juve or anti-Milan, but we always talk about anti-Inter?" Chivu asked.