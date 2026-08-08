Frank Lampard's Coventry smash club transfer record again with £26m Ghana star deal

Speaking to Coventry's official website following the completion of his move, Yirenkyi expressed his eagerness to work under Lampard's guidance. Elaborating on his decision to join the Sky Blues, he stated: "I'm excited to be at this club. I've heard so much about it, and I really feel positive about being here.

"When I spoke to the head coach about the plans and the style, it's something I really like, and I look forward to learning from him. I want to give my best to the team each and every day. I'm still young, so I want to learn from the head coach, the other players and work really hard for the team."