Coventry City complete transfer of Dan Bentley from Wolves as Frank Lampard bolsters Premier League squad

Bentley spoke of his delight at joining the Sky Blues' ambitious project and is eager to bring leadership and exacting standards into the dressing room. Evaluating his switch, Bentley insisted: "Coventry City is a fantastic club and I'm really happy to get this deal over the line," he told the club's official website.

"It feels like a place that is developing and, off the back of a fantastic season last year, there is a really good feel around the place. It is really positive and there is an obvious excitement to go into the new season with the aim of being as successful as possible.

"I will bring a lot of experience. I'm a senior player with good leadership qualities and I'm someone who has really high standards. I want to make my mark on the pitch as well, of course. There is a really good goalkeeping group here. When I get my opportunity, it is down to me to take it. I want to help the club get results in the Premier League."