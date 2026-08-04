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Coventry City complete club-record deal to sign Carl Rushworth on permanent transfer from Brighton
Coventry complete record Rushworth transfer
Coventry have officially completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Rushworth from Brighton for a reported club-record fee of £22 million. The 25-year-old shot-stopper agreed a long-term contract at the CBS Arena after claiming the Golden Glove award during the Sky Blues' Championship-winning campaign last term. The deal brings an end to Rushworth's seven-year stint at Brighton, where he never made a senior appearance and completed six separate loan spells.
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Lampard welcomes permanent Rushworth arrival
The goalkeeper expressed his delight upon securing his permanent move to the CBS Arena. "I'm really happy, there's so many emotions that I've got," he said. "There's excitement, I can finally relax knowing it's done and that I'm back with the boys and at a club I loved being at."
Coventry manager Lampard also praised the return of his first-choice shot-stopper, stating: "It's great to have Carl back with us on a permanent basis. He's a top professional, a great character and he had a huge impact on the team to help us get promoted last season. I’m looking forward to working with him again and welcoming him back into the group."
Sky Blues continue top-flight build
Rushworth's arrival marks Coventry's fourth summer signing as they prepare for their long-awaited Premier League return. The club had previously broken their transfer record by signing Switzerland defender Aurele Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt for £17 million, surpassing the previous £7.7 million outlay for Haji Wright in 2023. The Sky Blues board have further strengthened Frank Lampard's squad by securing deals for Loum Tchouna and Frank Onyeka.
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Arsenal test awaits Lampard side
Lampard's side are focusing on tactical preparation ahead of their return to the top flight after waiting a quarter of a century. Rushworth's composure in goal will provide a vital foundation when Coventry open their campaign against defending champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on August 21. Facing a daunting opening fixture will serve as an immediate benchmark for the club as they aim to establish themselves in the Premier League.
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