Is the Copa America Lionel Messi's Last Dance with Argentina?

The legendary attacker is nearing the end - could this be Lionel Messi's final major tournament?

Time waits for no man, not even Argentinian GOATS. Lionel Messi's Last Dance is coming, and it's coming sooner than many realize. It's hard to grasp, but the world has spent the last two decades watching the boy from Rosario become a global icon. In sports, dominance can only go on for so long.

Now 20 years removed from his famous Barcelona debut, Messi's reign is coming to an end. Not today, not tomorrow, but soon. That's what makes this Copa America run so vital for the 36-year-old icon: it very well could be his last.

For years, this tournament tormented him. It famously led to a short-lived international retirement eight years ago. That summer was, coincidentally, the last time the Copa was held in the United States. Much has changed since then.

Now heading into his seventh Copa, Messi enters it for the first time as the reigning champion. He led Argentina to glory in 2021 before guiding his country to a World Cup one year later. Confidence has never been as high as it is now for Messi and the Albiceleste.

They enter this summer as favorites. The pressure will be on Argentina this time around, albeit a different kind of pressure. For years, there were questions about Messi's ability to win a title on the international stage. Those questions have been answered.

There's a new question that will define Argentina's run. Messi has finally gotten his hands on some major international trophies; before his career comes to an end, can he now get his hands on one more?