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Huge controversy as FIFA chooses all-Argentine referee team for France's World Cup quarter-final with Morocco
Unprecedented officiating appointment
The governing body confirmed that 44-year-old official Facundo Tello and his team will oversee the game at Boston Stadium, marking the first time in the 2026 tournament that a match will be handled exclusively by officials from a single nation. Tello will be supported by assistants Juan Pablo Belatti and Gabriel Chade, with Dario Herrera named as the fourth official.
This 'all-Argentine' approach extends into the technical areas as well, with Cristian Navarro acting as the reserve assistant referee. While FIFA maintains that all appointed officials have reached the pinnacle of the game on merit, the decision to use a single nationality from a direct tournament rival has caused a stir.
Les Bleus stars respond to news
The French camp has publicly played down any concerns regarding the appointment. The squad appears determined to remain professional, focusing on the tactical challenge posed by the Atlas Lions rather than the nationality of the man with the whistle. Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano was quick to dismiss the noise surrounding the refereeing team. "I’m not going to focus on who the referee will be," the centre-back stated firmly. "We’ve never done that before, we’re going to focus on Morocco."
France’s third-choice goalkeeper Robin Risser also weighed in on the discussion, urging his team-mates to avoid any sense of paranoia before the kick-off in Boston. "There’s been a certain bitterness for a few years now since the last final, but that’s part of the game. If these referees are there, it’s because they’re up to the level of the competition," Risser added.
Fans express shock on social media
While the players remain calm, the reaction from the wider footballing community has been far more vocal. Supporters took to social media to question the logic behind the appointment.
One supporter pointedly asked: "Is it normal for all the officials to be of the same nation?" while another echoed the general sentiment of confusion, stating: "What led to FIFA thinking this would be a good idea?" Some fans were more dramatic in their appraisal of the situation, with one simply posting: "You're kidding," and another adding: "This can't be serious." One fan even claimed to be in "tears" at the appointment.
- AFP
Lingering bitterness from 2022
The choice is particularly sensitive given the backdrop of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, where Argentina emerged victorious over France in a dramatic penalty shootout. Since then, the two nations have shared a frosty relationship on the international stage.
Despite the noise surrounding the officials, Didier Deschamps and his squad must remain focused on the task at hand. Morocco proved in 2022, and again now in 2026, that they are no pushovers, and they will be looking to claim another major European scalp in this quarter-final.
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