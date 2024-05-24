A new contract for Pep Guardiola! Man City line up new long-term offer to keep serial title winner - despite coach insisting he is 'closer to leaving' Premier League champions
Manchester City are reportedly going to try and get manager Pep Guardiola to sign a new deal despite the Spaniard hinting at a not-so-distant exit.
- Man City win fourth-straight league title
- Guardiola hints at not-so-distant exit
- City want him to sign new long-term deal