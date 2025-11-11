'He was congratulating me' – Eni Aluko reveals shock history with Joey Barton four years before 'grossly offensive' social media posts that led to conviction

She went on to say of an episode that has come at a “huge emotional cost” to her and her family, with the hope being that people will now give more thought to their online behaviour and the potential impact of it: “One of the problems with social media is that the amplification of people like Joey Barton [makes] people think they can say the same. But, I'm glad that we have a criminal consequence, and I think people should really take note of what that looks like, so that you regulate your own conduct online and make sure that you're not crossing the line.

“There's an element for him where he has to feel a sense of deep regret. It's cost him a lot of money, and, I don't think it's in any way, shape or form enhanced his reputation. If he ever wanted to work in football, I'm not sure that's ever going to happen, given just his conduct towards other people in the game. He's got to suffer the consequences of his conduct, and hopefully there's a bit of self-reflection. I'm a believer in rehabilitation, and somebody reflecting and doing the work to improve as people, so that will be down to him.”

Barton, who also represented the likes of Newcastle and Marseille before retiring in 2017, has been out of football on a professional basis since seeing a two-and-a-half-year spell as Bristol Rovers manager brought to a close in October 2023. He hosts a podcast called ‘Common Sense with Joey Barton’.