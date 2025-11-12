Concacaf Ranks Nov. 11 GOAL
Alex Labidou

CONCACAF Player Power Rankings: USMNT's Folarin Balogun, Canada's Jonathan David headline reshuffled top three amid November camp absences

With several stars missing for the USMNT, Mexico and Canada, the CONCACAF rankings feature some new faces.

The November international break is shaping up to be a pretty significant one for the CONCACAF region. While the U.S., Mexico and Canada are automatically in due to hosting the tournament, the World Cup's expansion to 48 teams means there are still three direct qualifying spots open and two intercontinental playoff spots are still available in the region. Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Honduras are favorites for the direct qualifying spots, but even a country like Haiti, who hasn't played in the World Cup since 1974, could be in the mix. 

And for the three co-hosts, the stakes are equally as high. The pressure on all three programs to exceed expectations means it is crucial for Mauricio Pochettino, Javier Aguirre and Jesse Marsch to lock in on who they believe are their top squads. This is the last international window of the year and there are limited windows prior to next year's tournament. 

With November's matches approaching, GOAL ranks the best players participating in the November international break.

  • Duckens Nazon, HaitiImagn

    Duckens Nazon, Haiti

    In one of CONCACAF’s most unlikely storylines, Haiti still have a fighting chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup - thanks largely to their talisman, Duckens Nazon. The 31-year-old striker leads all scorers in regional qualifying with six goals, including a stunning 45-minute hat trick in a 3-3 upset draw against Costa Rica in September that reignited Les Grenadiers’ hopes.

    Haiti remain longshots to claim an automatic qualification spot, sitting third in Group C behind favorites Costa Rica and Honduras. But there’s still life in their campaign. They’ll “host” Costa Rica at Ergilio Hato Stadium in Curaçao due to ongoing instability at home, and a result there - followed by a win over last-placed Nicaragua - could make things very interesting.


    • Advertisement
  • RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Tajon Buchanan, Canada

    It wasn't too long ago that there was a valid debate on whether Buchanan was Canada's best player, even slightly edging Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. A horrific leg injury curtailed his time at Inter Milan and raised doubts within the player himself about his future. 

    "I remember thinking, my Inter career is done. In all honesty, that's what was in my head," he told CBC.ca in October.

    But, in a testament to his perseverance,  he appears to have returned to full fitness this season and is thriving for Villarreal in La Liga. He notched the first hat trick of his career in August for the Spanish side and his much-appreciated versatility - where he can line up in any position from fullback to striker - is a perfect fit for Marsch's Canada. He was also one of the few bright spots for a Reds side that didn't meet expectations in the Gold Cup, scoring three goals in the group stage. Buchanan will have two more opportunities to show how far he's come when the Reds take on Ecuador and Venezuela in the November international window. 

  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-ALKMAAR-EINDHOVENAFP

    Sergino Dest, USMNT

    Considering injuries and omissions in November, Dest might be the best fullback currently available in the region, and his return comes at an opportune time after missing the October international window. Tim Weah has gained ground as a potential option at either wingback spot, and Alex Freeman is a steady No. 2 option, but Dest is still a class ahead of both. 

    From his renowned dribbling ability, where his 55.5 percent successful dribble rate is among the best in Europe at PSV, to his positional awareness, Dest is the U.S. best attacking full back - when healthy. 

  • Edson Alvarez, MexicoGetty

    Edson Alvarez, Mexico

    Edson Alvarez's decline appears strange at just 28, but he is still one of the best defensive midfielders in the region and one of Mexico's top players. While he's lost some lateral quickness, he is all around threat who can kill attacks and also score - as evidenced in the Gold Cup final, where he sparked Mexico's rally against the U.S. with a goal. 

    With Aguirre looking for potential younger options at his position, November could be a crucial month for the on-loan Fenerbahçe star. 

  • Mexico v South Korea - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Raul Jimenez, Mexico

    Father time hasn't been Raul Jimenez's friend this season, as the 34-year-old has scored just one goal for a struggling Fulham side this season. Yet, Jimenez remains largely lethal for El Tri, scoring eight goals in 12 appearances. 

    Aguirre has tried to spark Jimenez by alternating with him and Santi Gimenez - who is injured this window - but numbers-wise, the veteran remains Mexico's best attacking threat. And the forward also has history ahead of him. He's just nine goals away from tying Javier "Chicarito" Hernandez's all-time Mexico scoring record of 52 goals. 

  • Folarin Balogun USMNTGetty Images

    Folarin Balogun, United States

    With Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams AND Chris Richards all unavailable for this international window, the Americans’ leader by default - and design - must be Balogun. The 24-year-old has impressed since returning to action in September, showing against South Korea and Australia just how influential he can be, both on and off the ball. The absence of those key midfielders may limit his service, but continued production this window should further cement his place as the U.S.’s No. 1 striker.

    There may be lingering questions after his odd red card in Monaco’s final game before the break, but make no mistake - Balogun remains the team’s most dangerous attacking threat heading into November.

  • Canada v Ukraine - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Jonathan David, Canada

    The new leader on the charts has to be Jonathan David, who remains arguably CONCACAF’s best striker, with 37 goals in 71 appearances for Canada. The 25-year-old has found the net three times in his last six outings for the Reds and continues to dominate the regional stage whenever he plays.

    Adding intrigue to Canada’s attack is another David - Promise David (no relation) - whose towering 6-foot-5 frame should, on paper, complement Jonathan’s pace and movement. The Juventus forward’s presence could offer a new dynamic alongside Canada’s established star.

    Questions still linger over why Jonathan David’s prolific form for both Lille and Canada hasn’t translated to Serie A success - he’s managed just one goal in 10 appearances - but under new manager Luciano Spalletti, there’s optimism that could soon change.