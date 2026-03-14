Como, Suwarso: "Fabregas' future? He'll join a top European club. But first he'll choose his successor here"

Fabregas, however, is also a member of Como’s Football Board, which is why Suwarso has stated that, should he leave, the Spaniard will play a decisive role in choosing his successor: “That said, I hope that while he is here he will help us draw up a plan for success for whoever is to replace him. In my view, when he leaves – if he ever does – he should be the one to choose who takes his place. He should be involved in the decision. As a member of the Football Board, he will have to help us appoint the next manager.”