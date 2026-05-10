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Como secure European qualification for first time EVER as Cesc Fabregas' stock soars again amid Chelsea links
Historic milestone at the Bentegodi
Como have guaranteed their place in European football next season following a tight 1-0 victory against Hellas Verona on Sunday. Anastasios Douvikas broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, netting his 13th goal of the campaign to mathematically secure a top-six finish for the Lariani. The historic result puts them 10 points clear of seventh-placed Atalanta in the Serie A table. Fabregas, who took charge on a permanent basis in 2024, has completely transformed the Italian side, delivering continental competition exactly two years to the day since the club celebrated their promotion to the top flight.
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Fabregas reflects on emotional journey
Following the final whistle, an emotional Fabregas spoke to DAZN about the magnitude of the accomplishment. He said: "I'm very happy and proud today. Two years ago today we were promoted to Serie A and today we're qualifying for Europe. The team, the club, the fans have all grown, it's inexplicable, we will remember this day twenty years from now." The 39-year-old also highlighted the mental demands of the modern game, adding: "These days, with social media, everything goes so fast, there's so much pressure. You have to enjoy it. I don't remember how many trophies I won, but there is much more to come."
Premier League ambitions and tactical vision
While Como celebrate their remarkable rise, their manager's soaring reputation has inevitably sparked rumours of a return to England. Chelsea have been heavily linked with their former midfielder, who recently admitted the Premier League remains the ultimate destination in his long-term plans. Despite the speculation surrounding his future, the Spaniard remains fully committed to his possession-based philosophy at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Operating as a minority shareholder, he has taken total control of the club's sporting direction, firmly rejecting any long-ball tactics in favour of the beautiful, expansive football that defined his illustrious playing career.
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Tight race for Champions League spots
While the Conference League is now guaranteed for the club sitting sixth on 65 points, the race for higher European tiers remains tantalisingly close. With two matches remaining, Como are just two points behind fifth-placed Roma, who currently occupy the Europa League spot with 67 points. The Champions League dream also remains within reach; while champions Inter are out of sight on 85 points, second-placed Napoli (70) are still very much in the battle alongside Juventus (68) and AC Milan (67). Fabregas's side must capitalise on any slip-ups from this tightly packed group above them.