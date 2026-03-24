Como in the Champions League? The 'problem' of squad lists, the stadium and the UEFA financial fair play settlement requirement

Is the squad assembled so far ready for the Champions League? From a technical standpoint, the answer is obviously yes, but it should be noted that this season, even just for the purposes of registering for Serie A, Como has been able to take advantage of a loophole in the regulations regarding the composition of its squads.





In Serie A, each club may register a squad of up to 25 players for each match, and within that squad there is an obligation to:

- include at least 4 players who have come through their own youth system (aged between 15 and 21)

- have at least 4 players who have come through Italian youth systems (at least three years, even if not consecutive, between the ages of 15 and 21)





However, the key difference lies in the exception regarding Under-23 players, who are not subject to any limits and do not occupy squad slots. For Como, this allows them to partially circumvent the aforementioned restrictions.



