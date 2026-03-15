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Como: Fabregas criticises Gasperini: "He left without saying goodbye – an unsportsmanlike and disrespectful gesture"

The Como manager speaks after the 2-1 win against Roma

Cesc Fàbregas isn’t having any of it and, commenting on the Como v Roma match, has criticised Gian Piero Gasperini, whom the Como manager accuses of leaving the pitch at the end of the match without saying goodbye: “I found it unsportsmanlike,” the Spaniard told Sky, “whether I’m angry, sent off, or think the referee has wronged me, at the end of the match I always go over to shake the other manager’s hand.”

“It’s a matter of respect and sportsmanship; I’m sorry about what happened,” added Fabregas. “It saddens me when a colleague of mine leaves without saying goodbye. I went to greet him as I always do and saw him walk away. You battle it out during the match, but then you shake hands. I too have recently done things I’m not proud of, but I think we need to set an example. Let’s remember that the lads look up to us.”

  • ABOUT THE MATCH

    Then, on his team’s victory – which sees them now sitting alone in fourth place, ahead of Juventus and Roma – he said: “The quality and variety I have at my disposal are crucial. A match can change in five minutes, and that’s exactly what happened after Roma’s penalty. It wasn’t a deserved result; it didn’t reflect the run of play. In the second half we raised our game and turned it all around. Was it a Champions League decider? No, we’re not through yet.”

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