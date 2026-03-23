Explained: Why Community Shield will NOT take place at Wembley next season as FA reveals stadium selected to host 2026-27 curtain-raiser

The match typically features the Premier League champions taking on the Emirates FA Cup winners. If one club secures the domestic double, which both Arsenal and Manchester City could still do this season, the league runners-up will step in to provide the opposition. Fans awaiting ticket and broadcast information must be patient, as the governing body promised that "Further details about the 2026 FA Community Shield, which sees the winner of the Emirates FA Cup take on the Premier League champions, will be announced at the earliest possible opportunity following the conclusion of the 2025-26 football season."