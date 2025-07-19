Cole Palmer unfollows girlfriend Connie Grace on social media amid rumours of rift after Chelsea star admitted to 'difficult time off the pitch' C. Palmer Chelsea Premier League Showbiz

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has unfollowed his girlfriend Connie Grace on social media amid rumours of tension in the couple's relationship. Earlier this month, Palmer admitted that he was going through a rough patch 'on and off the pitch', which further fuelled the speculation. He recently starred in the Club World Cup final as the Blues beat Paris Saint-Germain to win the title.